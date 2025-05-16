SIT acting with bias and disregard for Law in Liquor Case

Tadepalli, May 15: YSR Congress Party Legal Cell President Manohar Reddy has strongly criticized the functioning of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the ongoing liquor case stating that the investigation is being conducted with a clear bias and in complete violation of legal norms. He said the party will be approaching the Hon’ble Court to bring these serious violations to its attention.

In a statement to the media, Manohar Reddy said the SIT is not investigating from a legal perspective but instead appears to be acting with the intention of harassment. He particularly condemned the treatment of former IAS officers Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishnamohan Reddy, stating that the SIT has displayed a vindictive attitude towards them.

He said both senior citizens appeared before the SIT at 10 a.m., yet they were not allowed to leave until 10:30 p.m., resulting in over 12 hours of continuous questioning. He pointed out that this was a clear violation of rules and basic human rights, especially considering their age.

He pointed out that the SIT has shown no respect for the Constitution, courts, or even Supreme Court judgments and reminded that despite repeated warnings from the judiciary, the SIT has failed to change its approach and continues to suppress individual freedom and fundamental rights.

He recalled that the High Court had recently reprimanded the SIT for similar treatment of another accused in the same case. The court had directed that senior citizens should be treated as per guidelines, and in that instance, even ordered the SIT to conduct inquiries at the individual’s home and not after 5 p.m.

Manohar Reddy said that the SIT is deliberately ignoring such judicial orders and is adopting tactics to create a false perception among the public that something serious has already happened. He added that this kind of behavior is unacceptable in a democratic society. He emphasized that SIT officers should not behave like political agents and must act within the legal framework.