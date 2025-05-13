Setback for TDP: Supreme Court Slams ‘Mechanical’ Arrests, Protects YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy

In a setback to the TDP government, which has been accused of foisting false cases against YSRCP leaders and fabricating scams, the Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on ‘mechanical’ arrests and directed the High Court to hear the anticipatory bail petition filed by Lok Sabha MP Midhun Reddy in connection with the alleged liquor scam within four weeks.

The Supreme Court struck down the High Court's previous order and instructed that Midhun Reddy should not be arrested until the High Court delivers its verdict.

Stating that the Andhra Pradesh High Court had failed to examine the evidence during the last hearing, the apex court directed the lower court to review the details of the investigation conducted so far.

It may be noted that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) had informed the court that Midhun Reddy had not been named as an accused in the alleged liquor scam. However, soon after the High Court rejected Reddy’s plea for anticipatory bail—citing that the investigation was still in its preliminary stages—CID officials reached the MP’s residence in Delhi.

Observing that no reliable information had been submitted to justify the arrest, the Supreme Court stated that mechanical arrests are not acceptable. There must be valid and reasonable grounds for arresting an individual.

The Supreme Court condemned the practice of arresting someone immediately after a case is registered.

Instructing the High Court to hear the petition afresh, the apex court also noted that the dignity of a Member of Parliament should be considered before taking any action.