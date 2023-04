SCR to Run Summer Special Trains Between Narsapur–Bengaluru in May

Vijayawada: In order to clear extra rush, South Central Railway (SCR) said it would run 8 summer special trains between Narsapur–Bengaluru.

According to a SCR release, every Friday train No 07153 Narsapur–Bengaluru weekly special will leave Narsapur at 15.50 hours and arrive in Bengaluru at 09.30 hours on Saturday from May 5 to May 26, totaling 8 services.



Train No 07154 Bengaluru–Narsapur weekly special will depart Bengaluru at 10.50 hours on Saturday and arrive at Narsapur at 06.00 hours on Sunday from May 6 to May 27, totaling 8 services.



Train Nos. 07153 and 07154 Narsapur–Bengaluru–Narsapur will stop at Palakollu, Veeravasaram, Bhimavaram Jn, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangapet, Krishnarjunapuram stations in both the directions.

