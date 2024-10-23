Red Book Governance: Culprit TDP leaders Won't Get Punishment - YS Jagan

23 October, Guntur: YSRCP chief YS Jagan criticized the deteriorating law and order in Andhra Pradesh, citing the recent Sahana incident as a clear indication of the state's governance failures. He expressed frustration, claiming that under the "Red Book" regime, TDP leaders escape punishment for their wrongdoings. Jagan also criticized the police for being preoccupied with this flawed governance model and held former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accountable for the state's dire situation. He urged immediate support for the victims and demanded an apology from the authorities.

Jagan visited Sahana's family at the Guntur Government General Hospital, offering them comfort and reassurance. Speaking to the media, he expressed concern over the worsening state of law and order, especially the treatment of marginalized communities. He stressed that during YSRCP's tenure, women felt protected through initiatives like the Disha app, which provided emergency support.

Jagan further alleged that one of the accused in the incident, Naveen, had ties with Naidu and was close to a local MP. The perpetrators reportedly subjected the victim to physical and sexual assault before abandoning her in the hospital. Despite clear evidence, the government allegedly attempted to cover up the incident, shielding the accused due to his affiliation with the ruling TDP.

Jagan criticized local leaders and ministers for their silence. He pointed out that TDP leader Alapati visited the hospital only after hearing of Jagan’s arrival. Highlighting similar incidents, Jagan recalled brutal crimes across the state, including a girl burned alive in Badvel, two minor girls assaulted in Srikakulam, and rape cases involving TDP supporters in Palasa and Pithapuram. He criticized leaders like Pawan Kalyan for failing to visit victims’ families and questioned the inaction of MLA Balakrishna and law enforcement in other cases.

Jagan accused the police of being complicit, failing to rein in the misconduct of TDP leaders. He claimed that in the four months since Naidu took office, 77 women and children have been assaulted, with several murders and suicides reported.

Jagan contrasted the current state with YSRCP’s tenure, during which the government introduced the Disha app, saving over 31,000 women, and established 18 Disha police stations and 13 POCSO courts. He mentioned that public prosecutors were appointed in every district and that the Disha app had received 19 awards. Concluding his remarks, Jagan criticized those who undermined the Disha Act, emphasizing that under YSRCP rule, women had a sense of safety and security.