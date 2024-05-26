Post-poll violence in Palnadu: YSRCP uncovers TDP conspiracy

Tadepalli: The ruling YSRCP exposed the violent attacks launched by the TDP during and after the polling in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. In the aftermath of the polling day, the TDP instigated chaos and unrest in the Palnadu district. In the village of Karempudi, the TDP leaders attacked the ruling party supporters and pro-party people using firearms, and the police withdrew before the TDP cadre unleashed havoc in the region.

YSRCP leaders alleged that these incidents were part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the TDP in collaboration with police officials, and the ruling party has produced evidence of a conspiracy involving the TDP and police leading to violence after the polls in the Palnadu region.

Furthermore, the YSRCP emphasized that in Karempudi village, TDP mobs targeted the residences and businesses of YSRCP activists. The YSRCP also accuses the TDP of conspiring to harm Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, while claiming that the Palnadu police are keen on arresting the MLA in connection with some unknown case.

