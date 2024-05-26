Aryan Khan heads to Chennai for IPL final after wrapping up debut series

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is headed to Chennai for the final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On Sunday, Aryan was seen at the Mumbai airport getting his ticket and ID proof checked by airport security.

He will join his father to watch the thrilling contest between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match is set to be held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

A video shared by a paparazzo shows Aryan arriving at the Mumbai airport as he was accompanied by one of his team members. Once his documents were approved by the airport security, Aryan made his way into the airport. He was spotted shortly after his siblings, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan were spotted at the airport.

Meanwhile, Aryan is set to make his debut as a director with the upcoming show ‘Stardom’. The six-part series recently wrapped up its filming in Mumbai. The show reportedly features a cameo by an A-list actor, who is touted to play themselves in the series.

The wrap-up party was hosted in the city and was attended by actor Bobby Deol, who features in the series.

