Pawan Kalyan on Allu Arjun Controversy, Revanth Reddy and Tollywood: Sandhya Theatre Incident

Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, shared his views on the ongoing Allu Arjun controversy. He stated that the situation, which initially seemed to be a small issue, was blown out of proportion. According to Pawan Kalyan, it could have been handled better and should not have escalated.

He also praised Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, calling him a great leader who rose from humble beginnings. Pawan Kalyan noted that unlike the tactics employed by the YSRCP, Revanth Reddy did not handle things in the same way. He acknowledged that Revanth Reddy gave opportunities for benefit shows and ticket price hikes, which is a commendable move in support of the film industry.

However, Pawan Kalyan expressed his concern about the situation involving Allu Arjun, saying that in such cases, the film unit should function as a team. He stated that when a movie is being made with a large budget, it is unreasonable for ticket prices to remain unchanged. He further added that when a hero is coming to the theater, fans show immense love and admiration for them.

Regarding the incident, Pawan Kalyan admitted that he doesn't know what happened before or after the event with Allu Arjun. He mentioned that he doesn't visit movie theaters often, but when he does, people either praise or criticize him. He emphasized that artists cannot avoid criticism, and sometimes, even praise and awards can be overwhelming.

Pawan Kalyan noted that in such incidents, the police are primarily responsible for ensuring security. He shared a personal experience from Visakhapatnam, where he was advised not to go to the theater. He also recalled how Chiranjeevi used to wear a mask and visit theaters alone, and he has done the same on occasions.

He suggested that if someone from Allu Arjun's team had communicated the situation to him earlier, the incident might have been avoided. Pawan Kalyan stressed that the law applies equally to everyone and that Allu Arjun might not have heard the crucial information due to the chaos.

Pawan Kalyan concluded that someone from Allu Arjun's team should have visited the victim's family to offer their support, preventing further escalation. He expressed his deep sorrow over the death of the victim, Revathi, and stated that the situation could have been handled with more sensitivity.

Pawan Kalyan also clarified that he does not believe Revanth Reddy intentionally caused harm to Allu Arjun. He emphasized that Revanth Reddy is a leader who has supported the film industry and even facilitated ticket price hikes for Pushpa screenings. Therefore, it is difficult to blame him for the incident.