Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra was abruptly halted due to the arrest of his father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh has now announced his intention to resume the padayatra starting on the 29th of this month, as revealed in Delhi. However, there are concerns that the padayatra might be postponed. It is rumored that Nara Lokesh is apprehensive about potential arrest and being unable to leave Delhi.

Leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have suggested that if Lokesh decides to stop the padayatra, it could be viewed as a slight to the party's reputation. Nara Lokesh has stated that he will not return to Andhra Pradesh until his father obtains anticipatory bail. Some TDP leaders have also speculated that if Lokesh were to be arrested, it might garner public sympathy, which could work to his advantage.

The yellow media outlets are reporting that Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra may indeed be postponed. However, the individuals responsible for suggesting the postponement have not been disclosed by the yellow media thus far. The reasons behind this potential delay remain unknown.