NAAC Inspection Underway at Andhra University

Visakhapatnam: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Committee's inspection of Andhra University is progressing successfully into its second day. On Sunday, the committee members were divided into three groups and explored the university campus.

The committee conducted inspections at various key locations within the university, including the College of Pharmacy classrooms, laboratories, dormitories, the Medical Center, Sports Department, Music and Dance Departments, Theatre Arts, Japan Information Center, St. Luke’s Audio, Engineering Department, Law College, Chemistry, Physics Departments, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering Departments, among others.

In the afternoon, the committee had the opportunity to meet with students, parents, alumni, university employees, and officials from various departments.

The committee members expressed their happiness at the state-of-the-art digital video recording studio facilities and also paid visits to the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the Sports Department, where they appreciated the remarkable achievements, progress, and medals earned by the students.

Also Read: 6 Years For Praja Sankalpa Yatra: Celebrations Galore