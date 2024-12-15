Mockery of Democracy by AP's Coalition Govt

Rajamahendravaram, Dec 15: Former Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, along with former MLA Jakkampudi Raja, accused the coalition government of abusing power and undermining democratic values in the recently concluded water users’ society elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, they highlighted the rampant misuse of administrative machinery, police intimidation, and deliberate obstruction of YSRCP candidates in the election process.

“The coalition government turned these elections into a sham by denying farmers their right to contest,” said Venugopalakrishna. “No-Dues Certificates (NOCs) were withheld, and Village Revenue Officers (VROs) were confined to Mandal offices under police watch, preventing them from assisting candidates. This was a calculated effort to secure unopposed victories for the TDP and its allies.”

He further criticized the government for ignoring court orders mandating secret ballot elections, accusing it of orchestrating predetermined outcomes. “The government’s actions reflect their fear of a fair fight,” he added.

Calling this episode a “dark chapter in Chandrababu Naidu’s career,” Venugopalakrishna accused the government of orchestrating an undemocratic process while falsely claiming victory. “This isn’t governance; it’s a dictatorship,” he remarked.

Jakkampudi Raja condemned the widespread violence and intimidation tactics employed by the ruling alliance. “YSRCP supporters were harassed, nomination papers were torn up, and false cases were filed against farmers,” he said. Raja also pointed to attacks on journalists attempting to report election irregularities, terming it an attack on press freedom and democracy.

Both leaders warned that officials complicit in these malpractices would be held accountable. “This government’s actions are not just a failure of governance but an outright assault on democracy,” they asserted, urging people to stand united against the oppressive tactics.