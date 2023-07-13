Minor Rape Case: Seer Poornananda’s Remand Extended

Visakhapatnam: A local court here on Thursday extended the remand of Swami Poornananda, who was arrested by the Visakhapatnam police for allegedly raping a minor inmate of his orphanage in the ashram.

A test identification parade (TIP) of the 63-year-old seer will be conducted by the Disha police on July 17. The forensic report has concluded that two minors were sexually assaulted at the ashram. The police said the investigation in the case is currently underway.

In June, the local police arrested Poornananda after receiving a complaint from a 15-year-old girl inmate who accused the head of the ashram of torturing and repeatedly raping her in the Swami Gnanananda Ashram located at Venkojipalem here.

The case was registered at the Disha Police Station in the city. According to police, Swami Poornananda was booked under Section 376 of IPC (punishment for rape) and relevant section under POCSO Act.

Also Read: Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal Gets One Year Extension

