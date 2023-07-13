Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal Gets One Year Extension

New Delhi: The tenure of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) has been extended till March 31, 2024, an official order said on Thursday. The Union Government extended the tenure on the request of the tribunal.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on July 6 issued a gazette notification extending the tenure of the Water Disputes Tribunal for one year from August 1 to March 31, 2024. Last year, the tribunal had received an extension by one year till August 1, 2023.

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal is an ad-hoc body which was constituted in 2004 to adjudicate the water sharing dispute among the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the Krishna River.

