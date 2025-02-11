Midday Meal Scheme in AP Schools Deteriorating

Tadepalli, Feb 11: YSRCP Student Wing State Working President Ravi Chandra criticized the deteriorating quality of midday meals in government schools, stating that children are struggling to consume the substandard food being provided. He demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, holding him accountable for the mismanagement of the department.

Minister Lokesh has completely neglected the education department while interfering in other ministries, functioning as a "shadow Chief Minister."

He questioned why officials are failing to ensure proper funding and quality meals for schoolchildren, leading to a situation where nearly half of the students are avoiding the midday meal due to its poor quality.

Ravi Chandra highlighted that under the leadership of former Chief Minister YS Jagan, the "Goru Muddha" scheme provided nutritious and well-supervised meals, following a structured menu under strict administrative monitoring. However, he stated that the current coalition government has reduced the scheme to a failure, forcing young children to eat substandard food, including rice infested with pests. He remarked that while the government was quick to rename the scheme after Dokka Seethamma, it has failed to maintain the quality of the meals provided. He warned that if the government does not take immediate corrective action to ensure nutritious food for students, the YSRCP will launch a large-scale protest demanding accountability.