US: One dead, four injured after private jet crashes at Scottsdale Airport

Arizona, Feb 11 (IANS) A small private jet crashed into a parked plane at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, US, killing one person and injuring several others.

Officials confirmed that a Learjet 35A, owned by Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil, was involved in the crash that occurred on Monday. However, Neil was not on board, his representative Worrick Robinson stated, reported CNN.

The aircraft reportedly struck a parked Gulfstream 200 business jet upon landing.

Authorities revealed that the jet's left main gear failed as it touched down, leading to the collision. The aircraft had taken off from Austin, Texas, earlier in the day.

First responders treated five individuals at the scene, with one person pronounced dead on arrival and three others hospitalised. One individual refused medical attention, according to Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Folio, CBS News reported.

An initial statement posted by Motley Crue on social media claimed that the deceased was the pilot and that Neil's girlfriend and a friend were among the injured passengers.

However, the post was later deleted and replaced with a statement that did not specify the identities of those involved. Officials have confirmed that the jet carried four people -- two pilots and two passengers.

Emergency crews are still working to recover the body of the deceased, while authorities have yet to release the names of those on board. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has taken over the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

This incident follows a series of aviation accidents in recent weeks, including a midair collision near Washington that claimed 67 lives and a medevac jet crash in Philadelphia that killed seven.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has temporarily halted flights into Scottsdale Airport as investigations continue. More details are awaited.

