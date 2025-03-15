March 15, 16 heat wave alert for AP: Temperature touches 43 degrees

Andhra Pradesh is in the grip of a severe heat wave, with temperatures rising above 40 degrees Celsius in various districts and continues on March 15, 16. The mercury has been continuously increasing over the last few days, with residents running for shelter.

Reports say the Anantapur, Kadapa, and Kurnool districts have been hit the hardest, with temperatures rising to a record high of 43 degrees Celsius on March 15 and 16. The heat wave has left people in these districts gasping for air, with numerous cases of dehydration and heatstroke reported.

Chittoor, Nellore, and Prakasam districts have also been facing high temperatures, with mercury levels around 42 degrees Celsius. The heat wave has been so intense that even the nights have been providing little relief, with temperatures continuing to be over 35 degrees Celsius even post-sunset.

Residents of Andhra Pradesh are worried that if the heat wave continues to intensify, the summer months of April and May could be even more unbearable. "We are already experiencing such high temperatures in March, I shudder to think what it will be like in April and May," said a resident of Anantapur.

The heat wave has further created fear among the effects of the heat wave on agriculture with most farmers apprehensive that their crops will be destroyed by the heat. The state government is advised to mitigate the effects of the heat wave by providing compensation to affected farmers and residents.

Meanwhile, people in Andhra Pradesh have been ordered to take protective measures against the heat wave. This involves staying indoors especially during the peak sun hours, dressing in light and loose-fitting clothes, and drinking enough water to keep them hydrated.