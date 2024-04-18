Key Leaders Join YSRCP: Memantha Siddham on Day 17

Thetali, East Godavari District: Key leaders from the Janasena Party and the Telugu Desam Party representing Razole and P. Gannavaram constituencies joined the YSR Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Thetali stay point.

The key leaders include Janasena former MLA from Razole Bonthu Rajeswara Rao, former PAC chairman Mekala Veera Venkata Satyanarayana (Esubabu), T. Trimurthulu, M. Narasimhaswamy, Dommeti Satyanarayana, Manda Satyanarayana, and former Sarpanch Kesanapalli D Suryanarayana, officially joined the YSR Congress Party.

Furthermore, under the leadership of former Janasena MLA Bontu Rajeswara Rao, Janasena sarpanch Kakara Srinu and Chinta Satya Prasad joined the YSR Congress Party.