Kakinada Wins Second Best Smart City Award in Sanitation

Kakinada, which is known by monikers as a pensioner's paradise, well-planned city and second Madras, has bagged the Indian Smart Cities Awards (ISCA) - 2022 by securing second position in the country. Indore city of Madhya Pradesh ranked first in the list.

A couple of years ago, Kakinada was ranked fourth under the ‘Less than Million’ category in the Ease of Living Index, released by the Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs.

The ISCA ranking is conducted by the Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs. According to an official release issued by the Press Information Bureau, out of 100 smart cities in the country, 39 smart cities competed for the awards. Though the Kakinada administration is carrying out various clean and green programmes, the city got recognition for its efforts in solid waste management.

President Droupadi Murmu will present these awards at the smart cities conference to be held at Indore on September 27.

