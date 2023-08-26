Saleem Basha from Nandyal Plays Pivotal Role in Mission Chandrayaan-3

Nandyal: Hailing from Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district, Saleem Basha, has made significant contributions to Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission.

He spearheaded the thermal designing of the moon mission. He played pivotal roles in various satellite projects including Chandrayaan-2. Currently, he is leading a team of scientists at India’s space agency.



Saleem went to Sesha Reddy Government School in Nandyal. After completing a polytechnic course, he did B.Tech. (Mechanical) course from Hyderabad University. In 2006, he joined ISRO as a junior scientist. He then went on to earn his PhD from the Indian Institute of Science in 2021.

Mulla Meeran Sahib, a retired RTC employee and Wahida have expressed happiness that their son was a part of this historical mission. The parents and family members were proud of him.

On August 23 evening, India’s moon lander successfully soft-landed on the lunar soil as planned, marking India as the first country in the world to achieve the feat. The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

