Jr NTR Has Nothing To Do With the TDP: Buddha Venkanna

Tollywood superstar Jr NTR, fondly known as the "Man of Masses," has long maintained a distance from politics, despite his family legacy. The grandson of the late N.T. Rama Rao, the founder of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jr NTR has carved out his path in the film industry, often shying away from political involvement.

As Andhra Pradesh awaits the results of the recent elections on June 4th, speculation has arisen within the TDP ranks about Jr NTR's potential involvement. Despite the actor's repeated assertions of his desire to remain apolitical, recent developments suggest a rift between Jr NTR and the TDP leadership.

Recently, Kodali Nani shared an old picture of himself with Jr NTR, on his birthday. The timing of the photo's release, just after the polling, fueled speculation that there was some sort of a connection between Jr NTR and the party.

However, Buddha Venkanna, a TDP activist, in a recent interview stated that Jr NTR has no affiliation with the Telugu Desam Party.

"NTR isn't involved with TDP. He didn't campaign for the party in 2014, 2019, or 2024. So, how can he be associated with the party? Telugu Desam Party is run by Chandrababu Naidu, and it will stay that way," he said.

This statement has sparked further debates among netizens and political observers. Some question whether Jr NTR has deliberately distanced himself from the party or if Chandrababu Naidu has intentionally kept the actor away. It was earlier Nandamuri's party but currently in the TDP circles it's being referred to solely as Nara's property.