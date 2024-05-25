Richest woman Savitri Jindal casts vote, confident of PM Modi's third term

Chandigarh, May 25 (IANS) BJP leader and richest Indian woman with $33 billion net worth, Savitri Jindal, whose youngest son Naveen Jindal is also in the fray, on Saturday cast her vote at her hometown Hisar in Haryana.

Besides former state minister Savitri Jindal (74), who is the chairperson of the Jindal Group, founded by her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal, in 1979, Chief Minister Nayab Saini and his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar were among the early voters to cast their votes at their respective polling stations.

After casting the vote, Savitri told the media that the country has developed at a fast pace under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Seemingly confident about the BJP’s prospects in the general elections, she added, “Prime Minister Modi will be elected for a third consecutive term.”

Savitri’s youngest son Naveen Jindal (54) is the BJP’s candidate from Kurukshetra, the seat he represented between 2004 and 2014.

Savitri and her son switched from the Congress to the BJP in March, ending their nearly two-decade association with the Congress.

Jindal is taking on AAP candidate and former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta. The AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana in an alliance with Congress and has been given Kurukshetra. The Congress is contesting on the remaining nine seats in alliance with AAP.

Savitri joined politics following the death of her husband won the 2005 Hisar assembly bypoll and joined the Haryana government.

Later, she won the Assembly polls from Hisar in 2009 and became a minister in 2013.

Polling started at 7 a.m. across all the 10 Lok Sabha seats and a bypoll of the Karnal Assembly seat amid tight security in the sixth and penultimate phase of the general elections. It will continue till 6 p.m.

Votes will be counted on June 4.

