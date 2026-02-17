JEE Main 2026 Results: YS Jagan Extends Wishes to Telugu Students, Toppers

Former AP Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students who secured top ranks in the highly competitive JEE examination. He praised their outstanding performance, calling it a reflection of their hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent.

He noted that success in such a rigorous national-level entrance exam is not only the result of the students’ commitment but also the constant encouragement of their parents and the valuable guidance of their teachers. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed confidence that this milestone would inspire the toppers to aim higher and achieve greater success in their academic and professional journeys.

He said the students have brought pride to the state and wished them continued excellence in their future pursuits, expressing hope that they would contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress. The former Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of parents and teachers, emphasizing that their support plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the youth and helping them reach greater heights.