Jagananna Suraksha Outreach Programme Achieves Historic Milestone

Amaravati: The Jagananna Suraksha programme, a public outreach programme launched by YS Jagan government, has achieved a historic milestone by resolving over 51.14 lakh queries.

As part of the programme, the Grama-Ward Sachivalayam volunteers have empowered over 50 lakh plus people with essential certificates. They have visited and surveyed a staggering 1.13 crore households and ensured that the welfare benefits reach every single eligible beneficiary in the state.

The state government conducted a whopping 9,725 Jagananna Suraksha camps in which the volunteers resolved a wide range of queries of the people. On July 11, a record 6.25 lakh queries were resolved by the volunteers. The programme has been running successfully since it’s launch on July 1, 2023.

The success of the Jagananna Suraksha programme is a testament to the state government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of every citizen. Through this outreach programme, the volunteers attempt to deliver government schemes and essential certificates to the eligible beneficiaries at their doorstep.

