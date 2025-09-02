Jagan Tears Into Chandrababu’s Rule: Anti-Farmer Policies Exposed

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly criticized the Chandrababu Naidu–led coalition government, accusing it of betraying farmers and pushing them into severe distress.

During his visit to Pulivendula, Jagan met onion and sugarcane farmers from Tallapalle on Tuesday morning, who poured out their grievances. After inspecting the standing onion crop in the fields, Jagan assured the farmers of his support.

Slamming the coalition government in AP, Jagan said: “Not a single crop in Andhra Pradesh is getting a fair price under this coalition rule. Farmers are not even recovering their labour costs. The government promised ₹20,000 under the Annadatha Sukhibhava scheme but has not delivered a single rupee till now.”

He pointed out that banana growers are also suffering heavy losses, while the state itself is encouraging black marketing of fertilizers. “During my tenure, fertilizers were never sold in black. Today, even basic cultivation costs have become unaffordable,” he said.

Jagan demanded that the state government immediately intervene and directly purchase onions from farmers to prevent further exploitation.

Jagan alleged that instead of safeguarding the interests of farmers, the coalition regime is playing political games at their expense. “This government is not just neglecting farmers—it is deliberately making their lives miserable,” he declared.