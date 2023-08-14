I-Day: Andhra, Telangana Cops Get Police Medals, Gallantry Awards

Aug 14, 2023, 17:12 IST
File photo - Sakshi Post

Amravati/Hyderabad: As many as 954 police personnel from Telangana Police were awarded medals on the occasion of Independence Day by the Union Home Ministry. 

Among these President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to one CRPF personnel, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 229, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) awarded to 82 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 642.

Out of the 230 Gallantry Awards, majority of the medals were given to 125 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 71 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region and 11 personnel from North East region are being awarded for their gallant action.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 28 are from CRPF, 33 are from Maharashtra, 55 are from J&K Police, 24 are from Chhattisgarh, 22 are from Telangana and 18 are from Andhra Pradesh the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs. 

The President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the grounds of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in Police Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

List of gallantry awards given to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana officers : 

Medals for Meritorious Service - Independence Day 2023 : 

ANDHRA PRADESH

  1. Shri Dadireddy Muralidhar Reddy, CI, Kurnool Town, Andhra Pradesh
  2.  Shri Singuluri Venkateswara Rao, Dy. Supdt Of Police, Eluru District, Andhra Pradesh
  3.  Shri Kondapu Ananda Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Visakhapatnam City, Andhra Pradesh
  4.  Shri Sunkara Muniswamy, Reserve Inspector, Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh
  5.  Shri Bendi Kasipati, Asst. Reserve Sub Inspector, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
  6.   Shri Jammalamadugu Nisar Ahmed Basha, Asst. Sub-Inspector Of Police, Andhra Pradesh
  7.   Shri Behara Nagabushana Rao, Asst. Sub-Inspector Of Police, Andhra Pradesh
  8.   Shri Kannuju Vasu, Inspector Of Police, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh
  9.  Shri Mada Satyanarayana, Asst. Sub Inspector Of Police, Andhra Pradesh
  10.  Shri Thota Brahmiah, Deputy Superintendent Of Police, Andhra Pradesh

TELANGANA

  1. Shri Sayana Venkatewarlu, Asst.Sub Inspector Of Police, Hyderabad, Telangana
  2. Shri Bandi Venkateswara Reddy, Addl.S.P., Khairatabad, Hyderabad, Telangana
  3. Shri Kommisetti Rama Krishna Prasad Rao, Addl.Sp (Admin), Telangana
  4. Shri Atmakuri Venkateswarlu, Squadron Commander/Addl. SP, Telangana
  5. Shri Andoju Sathyanarayana, Asst. Reserve Sub Inspector Of Police, Telangana
  6. Shri Kakkerla Srinivas, Asst. Reserve Sub Inspector Of Police, Warangal, Telangana
  7. Shri Ajella Srinivasa Rao, RI Of Police, R.R. Dist. Telangana
  8. Shri Rasamoni Venkataiah, Senior Commando, Telangana
  9. Shri Araveti Bhanu Prasad Rao, Inspector Of Police, Hyderabad, Telangana
  10. Shri Mahankali Madhu, Asst. Reserve Sub Inspector Of Police, Hyderabad, Telangana

President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service - Independence Day 2023

ANDHRA PRADESH

1. Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi, Additional Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh

TELANGANA

1. Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General Of Police, Telangana
2. Madadi Ramana Kumar, SP, Telangana

List of awardees for Gallantry medal from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana  on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 : 

Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) : 

ANDHRA PRADESH

  1. Kanapakala Hema Sundara Rao,                     AAC  PMG
  2. Marpu Sudharsana Rao                                   SC   PMG
  3. Jakku Demudu                                                 JC   PMG
  4. Ponnada Lavakumar                                        AAC PMG
  5. Chikkam Gowri Venkata Ramachandra Rao    SC PMG
  6. Mura Satya Narayana                                      JC PMG
  7. Mattaparthi Subrahmanyam                             JC PMG
  8. Shankabathula Veera Venkata Satyanarayana   JC PMG
  9.  Pragada Posiyya                                             JC PMG
  10.  Ediga Gandluru Ashok Kumar                         Addl. SP PMG
  11.  Pyla Parvateesam                                          SC PMG
  12. Gorli Ramana Babu                                        JC PMG
  13. Sheik Sardar Ghani                                         Insp. PMG
  14. Gullipalli Nagendra                                         JC PMG
  15. Komatla Ramachandra Reddy                       JC PMG
  16. Dasari Suresh Babu                                       JC PMG
  17. Yepuri Madhusudana Rao                             JC PMG
  18. Palyam Maheswara Reddy                            AAC PMG

TELANGANA

  1. Bhaaskaran R,                                           IPS SP  PMG
  2. K Ashok                                                      SC/HC PMG
  3. K Sandeep Kumar                                      JC/PC PMG
  4. M Karthik                                                    JC/PC PMG
  5. V Madhu                                                    JC/PC PMG
  6. Ch. Sampath                                             JC/PC PMG
  7. G Ramesh                                                 DAC/RI PMG
  8. Late B Susheel                                         JC/PC PMG (Posthu)
  9. T Mahesh                                                  AAC/RSI  PMG
  10. Shaik Nagulmeera                                     AAC/RSI PMG
  11. K Adinarayana                                          SC/HC  PMG
  12. R Sunil Kumar                                          JC/PC PMG
  13. H Sukumar                                                JC/PC PMG
  14. M Kalyan Kumar                                       JC/PC  PMG
  15. G Sridhar                                                  JC/PC PMG
  16. Ch Raveendra Babu                                 JC/PC PMG
  17. Rathod Ramesh                                        JC/PC PMG
  18. K Purushotham Reddy                              Insp. PMG
  19. Thigala Mahender Rao                              PC PMG
  20. Kagithoju Shiva Prasad                             Insp. PMG
  21. Bandari Kumar                                           SI PMG
  22. Bakkera Shiva Kumar                                 PC PMG

Also Read: People throng Andhra village for diamond hunting
 


Read More:

Tags: 
Police Medal for Gallantry
Andhra Pradesh Police
telangana police
Independence day
Advertisement
Back to Top