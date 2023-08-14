I-Day: Andhra, Telangana Cops Get Police Medals, Gallantry Awards

Amravati/Hyderabad: As many as 954 police personnel from Telangana Police were awarded medals on the occasion of Independence Day by the Union Home Ministry.

Among these President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to one CRPF personnel, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 229, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) awarded to 82 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 642.

Out of the 230 Gallantry Awards, majority of the medals were given to 125 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 71 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region and 11 personnel from North East region are being awarded for their gallant action.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 28 are from CRPF, 33 are from Maharashtra, 55 are from J&K Police, 24 are from Chhattisgarh, 22 are from Telangana and 18 are from Andhra Pradesh the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

The President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the grounds of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in Police Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

List of gallantry awards given to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana officers :

Medals for Meritorious Service - Independence Day 2023 :

ANDHRA PRADESH

Shri Dadireddy Muralidhar Reddy, CI, Kurnool Town, Andhra Pradesh Shri Singuluri Venkateswara Rao, Dy. Supdt Of Police, Eluru District, Andhra Pradesh Shri Kondapu Ananda Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Visakhapatnam City, Andhra Pradesh Shri Sunkara Muniswamy, Reserve Inspector, Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh Shri Bendi Kasipati, Asst. Reserve Sub Inspector, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Shri Jammalamadugu Nisar Ahmed Basha, Asst. Sub-Inspector Of Police, Andhra Pradesh Shri Behara Nagabushana Rao, Asst. Sub-Inspector Of Police, Andhra Pradesh Shri Kannuju Vasu, Inspector Of Police, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh Shri Mada Satyanarayana, Asst. Sub Inspector Of Police, Andhra Pradesh Shri Thota Brahmiah, Deputy Superintendent Of Police, Andhra Pradesh

TELANGANA

Shri Sayana Venkatewarlu, Asst.Sub Inspector Of Police, Hyderabad, Telangana Shri Bandi Venkateswara Reddy, Addl.S.P., Khairatabad, Hyderabad, Telangana Shri Kommisetti Rama Krishna Prasad Rao, Addl.Sp (Admin), Telangana Shri Atmakuri Venkateswarlu, Squadron Commander/Addl. SP, Telangana Shri Andoju Sathyanarayana, Asst. Reserve Sub Inspector Of Police, Telangana Shri Kakkerla Srinivas, Asst. Reserve Sub Inspector Of Police, Warangal, Telangana Shri Ajella Srinivasa Rao, RI Of Police, R.R. Dist. Telangana Shri Rasamoni Venkataiah, Senior Commando, Telangana Shri Araveti Bhanu Prasad Rao, Inspector Of Police, Hyderabad, Telangana Shri Mahankali Madhu, Asst. Reserve Sub Inspector Of Police, Hyderabad, Telangana

President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service - Independence Day 2023

ANDHRA PRADESH

1. Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi, Additional Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh

TELANGANA

1. Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General Of Police, Telangana

2. Madadi Ramana Kumar, SP, Telangana

List of awardees for Gallantry medal from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 :

Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) :

ANDHRA PRADESH

Kanapakala Hema Sundara Rao, AAC PMG Marpu Sudharsana Rao SC PMG Jakku Demudu JC PMG Ponnada Lavakumar AAC PMG Chikkam Gowri Venkata Ramachandra Rao SC PMG Mura Satya Narayana JC PMG Mattaparthi Subrahmanyam JC PMG Shankabathula Veera Venkata Satyanarayana JC PMG Pragada Posiyya JC PMG Ediga Gandluru Ashok Kumar Addl. SP PMG Pyla Parvateesam SC PMG Gorli Ramana Babu JC PMG Sheik Sardar Ghani Insp. PMG Gullipalli Nagendra JC PMG Komatla Ramachandra Reddy JC PMG Dasari Suresh Babu JC PMG Yepuri Madhusudana Rao JC PMG Palyam Maheswara Reddy AAC PMG

TELANGANA

Bhaaskaran R, IPS SP PMG K Ashok SC/HC PMG K Sandeep Kumar JC/PC PMG M Karthik JC/PC PMG V Madhu JC/PC PMG Ch. Sampath JC/PC PMG G Ramesh DAC/RI PMG Late B Susheel JC/PC PMG (Posthu) T Mahesh AAC/RSI PMG Shaik Nagulmeera AAC/RSI PMG K Adinarayana SC/HC PMG R Sunil Kumar JC/PC PMG H Sukumar JC/PC PMG M Kalyan Kumar JC/PC PMG G Sridhar JC/PC PMG Ch Raveendra Babu JC/PC PMG Rathod Ramesh JC/PC PMG K Purushotham Reddy Insp. PMG Thigala Mahender Rao PC PMG Kagithoju Shiva Prasad Insp. PMG Bandari Kumar SI PMG Bakkera Shiva Kumar PC PMG

Also Read: People throng Andhra village for diamond hunting

