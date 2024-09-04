Heavy rainfall forecast for these districts

Weatherman has warned of another ‘depression’ forming over Bay of Bengal which is expected to weaken into a well-marked pressure area and cause widespread rain in Andhra Pradesh over the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of this depression, coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive widespread rain in the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is predicted in NTR, Eluru and Palnadu districts. The weather department has issued an orange alert for these districts while yellow alert has been sounded for ASR, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari districts.

These districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning over the next 24 hours. These areas may also experience gusty winds whose speeds reach up to 40 km per hour.

Earlier in the day, YSRCP chief YS Jagana Mohan Reddy visited the flood-affected areas including Rajeswaripeta in flood-ravaged Vijayawada and patiently heard the woes of local people who claimed Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government has allegedly failed to rescue and provide relief to them.