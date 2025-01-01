Happy New Year 2025: YS Jagan Extends New Year Wishes to People of Telugu States

Jan 01, 2025, 11:44 IST

As we step into the New Year, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of YSR Congress Party and former Chief Minister, extended his New Year greetings to the people of the state and to Telugu-speaking people around the world. He expressed his wish that 2025 brings peace and prosperity to every home.

He further conveyed his hope that the new year would fill every household with joy, good health, and divine blessings, ensuring that every family in the state receives God's grace abundantly.


