Google Data Centre in Vizag Makes Headlines As Jaundice Deaths Rise in Manyam

Visakhapatnam has dominated headlines in recent days after the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tech giant Google to set up an AI-powered data centre with an investment of ₹87,520 crore ($15 billion). The project is set to be Google’s largest-ever investment outside the United States.

The MoU has been showcased as a symbol of Andhra Pradesh’s rapid technological progress. But while the government celebrates its global partnerships, a more troubling story unfolds far from the limelight — in the tribal welfare residential schools of Parvathipuram Manyam district, roughly five hours from Visakhapatnam.

In October alone, six children have reportedly died in the district — five from jaundice and one from meningitis — exposing a grim contrast between the government’s development narrative and the ground reality of neglected welfare infrastructure.

In the latest case, a Class 6 student at a tribal welfare residential school in Makkuva mandal died after battling jaundice. The boy was first treated at the Salur government hospital, then moved to Vizianagaram, and later referred to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. He died en route.

Similarly, Tadangi Pallavi, a Class 7 student from Mamidipalle Tribal Welfare Residential School in Salur mandal, fell critically ill and was rushed to Bobbili hospital before being transferred to KGH, where she died during treatment on October 12. Doctors confirmed meningitis as the cause of death.

Earlier this month, two students from the Kurupam tribal welfare girls’ residential school also succumbed to jaundice. The outbreak affected over 150 students, and a faulty RO water plant was identified as the source of contamination.

Families of the victims have blamed poor hygiene and the lack of safe drinking water at welfare hostels. They allege that RO plants remain dysfunctional due to government neglect and mismanagement. However, the state government has dismissed these allegations, further aggravating public anger among tribal communities demanding accountability.

Despite multiple deaths, Salur MLA and Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women and Child Welfare has reportedly not visited the bereaved families, a move that has deepened discontent among locals.

The deaths of young children highlight what many see as the TDP government’s failure to ensure basic amenities in tribal welfare institutions. While the State has yet to announce any ex gratia for victims of the Kurupam outbreak, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his visit to Narsipatnam Medical College, announced ₹25 lakh compensation for the bereaved families and ₹1 lakh each for 170 students who fell ill.

The TDP government has faced repeated criticism for its poor handling of public health issues, with recurring disease outbreaks reported in Guntur and NTR districts. Disturbingly, authorities have yet to identify the causes of these infections.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is known for his ability to promote achievements on a grand scale, but the government’s priorities appear increasingly misplaced. While Andhra Pradesh’s leadership touts billion-dollar tech deals, its inability to guarantee basic necessities like clean water, healthcare, and sanitation continues to cost young lives.

The state’s vision for innovation will remain hollow if its foundations — education, welfare, and public health — continue to crumble in silence.