Good News for Andhra Pradesh Government Employees, DA Released

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government announced the Dearness Allowances (DAs) for the state government employees on Monday.

The government issued GO MS No. 66 (for employees) and GO MS No. 67 (for pensioners) dated May 01, 2023 and approved the dearness relief (DR) of 2.73 percent. Every government employee and pensioner will get dearness allowance and dearness relief from July 01, 2023 onwards.

However, the instalments of DA arrears between January 2022 and June 2023 will be released along with the salary in September, December and March in three instalments. With the new DA, the dearness allowance of the government employees would reach 22.75 percent. Meanwhile, the office bearers of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation have expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for releasing the pending DA arrears.

