FIR Lodged Against Twitter User Who Created Fake Account in AP Govt’s Official Name

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified person for creating a fake Twitter account in the name of a top government official and using it to seek donations from people.

The fake Twitter account was created in the name of IAS officer and Grama Secretariat and Ward Secretariat (GSWS) Department joint-director Vikas Marmat. The Twitter account bio has the official’s name, designation and his qualifications and a fake website in the officer’s name.

The fake social media account was created in November 2021. When this fake Twitter handle was brought to the notice of the government officials, they filed a FIR against the Twitter user.

Also Read: What Was Nirmala Sitharaman’s Reply to BRS MP’s Query on Rs 2000 Currency Note