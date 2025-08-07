Elections for Gram Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh on Aug 10, 12

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) released the schedule for the impending Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC), and Gram Panchayat elections. The elections will be held on August 10 and 12, 2025.

In a Monday release, APSEC Secretary GV Sai Prasad announced the election dates and outlined the locations and timelines for each stage of polling.

Where Will Elections Be Conducted?

Elections for MPTCs will be held in Ramakuppam (Chittoor district), Karempudi (Palnadu district), and Vidavaluru (Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district), as per the notification.

In the meantime, the ZPTC elections would be held in Vontimitta and Pulivendula, both under the YSR Kadapa district.

In regard to Gram Panchayat elections, these would be conducted in Kadiyapulanka (East Godavari district) and Kondapi (Prakasam district).

Major Dates in the Election Process

Filing of Nominations: Nominations can be filed between July 30 and August 1.

Scrutiny of Nominations: August 2.

Appeal Process: Appeals against rejected nominations should be filed by August 3, and the Appellate Authority will finalize the decisions on such appeals by August 4.

Withdrawal Date: Candidates wanting to withdraw nominations should do so by 3 PM on August 5, following which the list of final contestants will be published.

Polling & Counting Details

Gram Panchayat Polls: Voting on August 10, 7 AM to 1 PM, and counting at 2 PM. In case of a need, re-polling will take place on August 12.

MPTC and ZPTC Elections: Voting in the polls will take place on August 12, between 7 AM and 5 PM. Vote counting will be held on August 14, starting at 8 AM. Re-polling, if necessary, will be conducted on August 13.

Model Code of Conduct (MCC)

Model Code of Conduct took effect on July 28, but will be effective only in the areas covered by this round of elections, the APSEC made clear.

The forthcoming round of elections of local bodies is likely to attract considerable public and political focus because the elected members are to perform essential roles of grassroots governance and development in their respective districts.

