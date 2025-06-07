Eid-ul-Adha: YS Jagan Greets Muslim Community on Bakrid

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Bakrid on June 7 (Saturday).

Taking to Twitter, Jagan wrote, “Wishing all Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Bakrid. I sincerely hope that this Bakrid festival, which commemorates the sacrifice of the Prophet Ibrahim, will be celebrated with devotion and reverence as a symbol of sacrifice, faith, compassion, and unity.”

Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) is celebrated based on the sighting of the moon, which determines the Islamic calendar's month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God's command. The festival is observed with prayers, the ritual sacrifice of animals (Qurbani), and the distribution of meat among family, friends, and those in need. In India, it is a public holiday in most states, including Telangana.