Kerala: Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Adha

Thiruvananthapuram, June 7 (IANS) Muslims across Kerala were seen rushing to mosques and specially erected Eidgahs at various places in the state early on Saturday morning.

In Kerala, Muslims account for around 23 to 25 per cent of the 3.30 crore population, behind the Hindus and followed by Christians, which account for 17 to 18 per cent.

Eid al-Adha, or the 'Festival of Sacrifice', honours the unwavering faith and obedience of Prophet Abraham, who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God.

In commemoration of this act of devotion, Muslims around the world perform 'qurbani', the ritual sacrifice of animals such as goats, sheep, or buffalo, and distribute the meat among family, friends, and those in need.

At Nilambur, where bypoll will be held on June 19, it was a busy early morning with the main candidates- Aryadan Shoukath of the Congress, M.Swaraj of the CPI(M), sitting independent Left legislator, who quit after difference of opinion with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, P. V. Anvar and Mohan George of the BJP are all engaged in their campaign, but on a low key.

Shoukath and Anvar joined for the morning prayers at their preferred mosques, while Swaraj went around a few mosques near his home.

Shoukath, however, after the prayers, has decided to take the day off, but George will be campaigning in and around the Pothukallu local body.

In the state capital city and other district headquarters, specially erected Eidgahs were crowded as the South West Monsoon appears to have taken a break in the past two days, facilitating people to reach in large numbers.

At Mundakayil village in Wayanad, the people were in a sombre mood as the local mosque was washed away in last year's landslide.

"Many who were with us at the last Eid are not with us now. We remember how we celebrated last year's Eid, and that pains us deeply," said a few who had come to take part in the morning prayers.

