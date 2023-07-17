Diamond found in Farm is worth Rs 25 lakhs?

Pattikonda: Recently there were rumours that a farmer found a honey-colored diamond in his farm in Ongole. It was sold to a merchant for Rs 25 lakhs. Likewise, there was a rumour that two more diamonds were found in the field of a resident of Madanathapuram of Maddikera Mandal.

A woman harvested a crop in the district of Kurnool when she was doing weed work in her field. Due to the rains the previous night, a dazzling stone was seen in her field in the morning. She took the stone to a local merchant and was immediately given Rs 14 lakhs and over 2 kgs of gold for the unexpected shining stone and became a millionaire in just one day.

Diamond-hunting began in the villages of Ananthapur and Kurnool districts upon several rumours. They believe that diamonds will come out as soon as the first rains. Thus, farmers started to hunt for diamonds in their fields.

There are rumours spreading fast and wide that diamonds can be found in Jonnagiri, Tuggaki, Pagidarai, Erragudi, and Upparlapalli of the Kurnool district, including Peravli and Madanathapuram.

In the hunt for diamonds, not only people in the neighbouring districts come across the fields. Farmers from other states are also in the search for diamonds in the fields day and night. Likewise, the traders are also in competition for the diamonds where the payment is calculated in carats depending upon the weight, colour, and type of stones even though the trade is not official.

There is a rumour that a person found a diamond worth Rs 2 crore in Vajrala Basinepalli of Maddikera Mandal.