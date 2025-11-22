Cyclone Senyar Alert: Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Likely on November 24?

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are watching the skies closely as a low-pressure system over the Southeast Bay of Bengal shows signs of intensifying into what could become Cyclone Senyar. Weather models suggest the system may deepen into a depression around November 24 before possibly strengthening further. As a result, rain-bearing clouds are already gathering over the coast, prompting early alerts for heavy rainfall.

For AP, the upcoming rainfall is expected to be significant, especially along the coastal districts and inland regions that tend to absorb moisture from such systems. Telangana, while less likely to get the heaviest rain, should receive moderate to heavy showers nonetheless. With the timing coinciding with Tuesday’s school day, school authorities are considering whether a statewide holiday on Monday, November 24 would be prudent to safeguard students and staff.

Pending an official announcement, parents in both states are advised to monitor updates from their respective education departments and local meteorological bulletins. With the system tracking toward the region, schools, especially those in vulnerable low-lying or coastal zones, may pre-emptively shift to holiday mode rather than wait for flooding or disruption to force a delayed response.

Until then, the rain-watch remains firmly in place, and many families may well begin planning for the day off even before the formal signal comes.