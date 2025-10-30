Cyclone Montha: YS Jagan to Review Situation with YSRCP Leaders Today, October 30

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a video conference on Thursday, October 30, at 11 a.m. with the party’s regional coordinators and district presidents to review the situation in areas affected by Cyclone Montha.

During the meeting, district presidents are expected to brief YS Jagan on the extent of damage caused by the cyclone, including crop losses, infrastructure damage, and the hardships faced by people in coastal and Rayalaseema districts.

YS Jagan is likely to issue directions to party leaders to ensure that the state government extends timely and adequate assistance to all affected families.

Acting on his earlier appeal, YSRCP leaders and cadres have been actively engaged in relief operations over the past few days, assisting victims in relocating to safer areas and arranging food, shelter, and essential supplies. From Srikakulam to Tirupati, party teams have been visiting affected villages, assessing losses, and preparing detailed reports to present during Thursday’s review meeting.