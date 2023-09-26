CM YS Jagan Urges YSRCP Leaders to Propagate 'Why AP Needs Jagan'

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told YSRCP leaders to propagate 'Why AP Needs Jagan' through mass contact programme after the Assembly session ends.

Addressing the Party MLCs, MLAs, regional coordinators, and the Party in-charges at the Camp

Office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister told them to work vigorously creating awareness among people about the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha and Why Andhra Pradesh Needs Jagan programmes.

“There is going to be a world of difference between what we have done so far through the programmes like Gadapagadapaku Mana Prabhutvam (Governance at the doorstep) and what we will do in the next six months. It is very important how we are going to work before elections,” he said.

There should be no leniency on our part now just because we have worked hard so far and we should make use of the advantageous situation in the field to make a clean sweep in the next elections. “Yes, why not 175?” and this is very much possible.

While we have become quite accessible to the people with Gadapagadapaku Mana Prabhutvam (Governance at the doorstep) and as the masses are favourably disposed towards the Party and Government, the opposition parties are opting for alliances as they have run out of confidence,” he said.

Our plans, strategies and their implementation should be perfect at every step and the Party coordinators and the regional observers are going to play a key role.

Moving ahead with the same enthusiasm and confidence, the Party leaders should always be accessible to the people in future too and the cadre should maintain unity, as we are all members of one family.

He said the balance work of Gadapagadapaku Mana Prabhutvam must be completed by November. Since we take decisions based on what is good for the Party, some leaders may not get tickets but they would be accommodated in some other way and the cadre should confide in him.

“Just because some don’t get tickets, they should not think they are not my men. They will get opportunities in some other way,’ he told them, adding that the surveys are also reaching a final

stage.

He asked the Party cadre to be amidst the people attending on their issues to get good results.

In the next two months, there should be wide publicity on the welfare and developmental programmes being implemented for the last four years and explaining to the people on Why Andhra Pradesh Needs Jagan.

The Chief Minister also asked the party leaders and cadre to make the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha successful saying that the MLAs must participate in the programme, which begins on Sept 30 and runs for 45 days in five phases.

Also Read: HC reserves order on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in Angallu case

