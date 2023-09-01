CM YS Jagan Releases Rs. 120Cr for Rythu Bharosa, Input subsidy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.109.74 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme for the year 2023-24 benefitting 1,46,324 tenant farmers belonging to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

He also released Rs. 11.01crore towards input subsidy benefiting 11, 373 farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rains between May and August, 2023. This makes the grand total Rs. 120.75 crore. The amount would be directly credited into their bank accounts.

Releasing the first tranche of the Rythu Bharosa for the fifth year in a row with the click of a button from the Camp Office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the scheme is unique as it extends financial support to tenant farmers holding CCRC cards including those cultivating endowment lands and RoFR patta lands.

In our state, 60 percent of the farmers own less than half hectare of agricultural land and 70 per cent of the farmers own less than a hector and hence, the scheme would be helpful to majority farmers, he said, adding no other state is implementing such a scheme,

Under the scheme, the Government pays Rs. 13,500 each to all eligible farmers every year in three installments paying Rs.7,500. Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 2,000 respectively.

Describing the Government as farmer-friendly, he said that it has spent Rs. 31,005 crore benefitting 52, 57, 263 farmers in the last 50 months and Rs.3,943 crore so far this year under the scheme.

In all 5.38 lakh SC, ST, BC, Minority tenant farmers including those cultivating endowment lands and 3.99 lakh RoFR farmers have received benefits to the tune of Rs. 1,122 crore so far.

The RBK system was introduced to help the farming community and the RBKs across the State, staffed by agricultural graduates and supported by village secretariat staff, are helping farmers with e-cropping facilities and intervening wherever necessary to ensure MSP for various agricultural produce, he said.

Elaborating about the revolutionary changes brought in the agricultural sector, he said the free insurance scheme, free power supply, payment of input subsidy at the end of the season and timely support in facilitating the supply of gunny bags, have boosted the morale of farmers. After the entry of Amul, dairy farmers also have benefited a lot with the increase of milk price due to healthy competition, he further said.

The Chief Minister interacted with some beneficiaries virtually. When some of the farmers asked for providing insurance to the mango crop, he said the insurance companies are not coming forward to provide insurance to mango due to peculiar reasons. “Anyhow, I will initiate efforts in this regard,” he assured.

Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Dr S. Appala Raju, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and other senior officials were among those present.