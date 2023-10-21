CM YS Jagan Attends Swearing-in of Andhra HC Judges

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the swearing in ceremony of the judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister handed over bouquets and congratulated the additional judges Kiranmayi Mandava alias Kiranmayi Kanaparti, Harinath Nunepalli, Sumati Jagadam and Nyapati Vijay who were sworn-in by Governor Justice S.Abdul Nazeer.

Chief Justice of the High Court Dheeraj Singh Thakur, Home Minister T. Vanita, Water Resources Minister A. Rambabu, Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, several judges of the High Court, senior lawyers, MLCs, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and V. Srinivas were also present.

