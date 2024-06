Amaravati: YSRCP chief and Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy scored a hat-trick when won the Pulivendula seat in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. He secured a majority of 61,169 votes over his nearest rival former MLC Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, aka ‘B.Tech’ Ravi of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

