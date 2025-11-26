Christmas Holidays 2025: AP, Telangana Schools Set for 8-Day Festive Break?

Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are preparing for the Christmas holiday break, and this year, a longer vacation window is expected for several institutions across both states. While the official Christmas holiday falls on December 25, many schools are planning an extended break around the festival.

The key update is that Christian-minority institutions are likely to declare a full eight-day holiday, running from December 21 to December 28, 2025. These schools traditionally follow a longer festive schedule, allowing students and staff to participate in Christmas celebrations and community events. The extended break also includes a weekend, making it a continuous stretch of holidays.

Read: 2026 Public Holiday Calendar Out: Full List of Gazetted and Optional Holidays

For other private and government schools in AP and Telangana, the duration of the Christmas holidays may vary. Several institutions are expected to follow a shorter holiday window, but many are still in the process of finalising their academic calendars. Parents are advised to confirm the exact dates directly with their respective schools.

As the winter festive season nears, students can look forward to time with family, celebrations, and a brief pause before the final term of the academic year resumes. Whether for travel, festivities or rest, the Christmas break will offer a welcome breather across both states.

Also Read: Sankranti Holidays 2026: AP & Telangana School Holiday Dates