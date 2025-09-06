Chandrababu Will Go Down in History As a Man Without Character: YS Jagan

In a blistering attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP government of looting public assets under the guise of reforms and warned that such “betrayal of the state” would not be forgiven by the people.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jagan alleged that Naidu has reduced cabinet meetings to mere exercises in plunder. “You told false stories before elections about creating wealth, but once in power you started looting public assets like peanuts, passing them to your people for commissions,” he charged.

The former CM was particularly scathing about the state cabinet’s decision to privatize medical colleges established during the YSRCP regime. “Privatizing the government medical colleges we set up, just for scams, is proof of the heights of your corruption and a permanent injustice to the state,” Jagan wrote, adding that Naidu would “go down in history as a man without character.”

Track Record Questioned

Jagan contrasted his government’s performance with Naidu’s three previous terms in office. “From 1923 to 2019, there were only 12 government medical colleges in the state. You were CM for three terms—did you establish even one? Did you even think about it?” he asked. In five years, he stated, the YSRCP had launched 17 new medical colleges, with five already operational and another set ready for admissions.

Accusing Naidu of sabotaging this expansion, Jagan said: “If you had responsibly continued the remaining work, five more would have started last year and another seven this year. Instead, your plan is to grab the buildings and lands, whose value skyrocketed because of these colleges.”

“Destroying a Lifeline for the Poor”

YS Jagan also slammed the dismantling of Aarogyasri, the State’s flagship free healthcare scheme, calling it a “deliberate assault on the poor.” He accused Naidu of withholding nearly ₹4,000 crore due to network hospitals in the last 15 months.

“You destroyed a great program that offered 3,257 procedures free of cost, with the government bearing expenses up to ₹25 lakh. Even Aarogya Asara, which gave ₹5,000 per month to patients during post-operation rest, was buried,” Jagan alleged.

He questioned the credibility of the TDP government’s proposed insurance scheme. “Is your insurance coverage only up to ₹2.5 lakh or ₹25 lakh? If it’s truly ₹25 lakh for 3,257 procedures, the premium itself will cross ₹5,000 crore. When you had no will to spend even ₹3,600 crore on Aarogyasri, will you really spend ₹5,000 crore on premiums? Clearly, it means one thing again—fraud,” Jagan wrote.

Warning of People’s Backlash

Underscoring the risks of leaving healthcare in private hands, Jagan reminded that during the COVID-19 pandemic, private insurers and hospitals had “backed out,” leaving only the state government to provide free treatment. “Now people will lose that safeguard. Isn’t your decision only to loot public money by diverting premiums to companies owned by your people?” he asked.

Concluding his tirade, Jagan warned that the public would not forgive the TDP chief. “For all these sins, the people will not forgive you, Chandrababu Garu. Once we come to power, we will cancel these decisions and bring back the colleges into the government sector,” he declared.