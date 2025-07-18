Chandrababu’s Silence on YS Jagan’s Debt Questions Fuels Concerns Over AP’s Finances

The Chandrababu Naidu-led government appears to be on the backfoot, facing sharp criticism for its failure to respond to pointed questions raised by YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a recent press conference, Jagan launched a scathing attack on the TDP government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh. Shifting focus to the State’s fiscal health, he questioned Naidu's handling of Andhra’s finances, calling the current borrowing spree alarming.

Jagan recalled how the TDP government had accused the previous YSRCP regime of turning Andhra Pradesh into crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

“Chandrababu Naidu has borrowed ₹1.75 lakh crore in just 13 months—half of what my government borrowed over five years, even as we battled the Covid pandemic,” he said, accusing the current administration of hypocrisy and fiscal mismanagement.

Demanding accountability, the former CM posed direct questions to Naidu: “What is the government doing with so much debt? Where is the money going? Why is the administration not coming clean on the State’s finances?”

Jagan also hit out at the government for its failure to deliver on key election promises, saying that piling up loans without visible progress raises red flags about transparency and governance.

Two days since the press conference, the TDP government has yet to issue a formal response, further fueling criticism. Political observers are questioning the silence from the Chief Minister’s office—especially on matters concerning the State’s economic future.