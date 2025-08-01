Chandrababu fabricated liquor scam to hide his own corruption: Sajjala

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has fabricated the current liquor scam narrative to divert attention from the massive corruption that occurred during his previous tenure. Speaking to the media outside the ACB Court in Vijayawada, Sajjala accused the TDP-led coalition government of running a baseless and politically motivated campaign.

He stated that the government was trying to falsely link unrelated cash seizures to the liquor case without any concrete evidence. “The SIT is chasing imaginary stories. Even they don’t seem to know where the scam happened or how,” he said.

Sajjala recalled that the actual liquor scam took place between 2014 and 2019, under the TDP regime, when Rs 1,300 crore worth of privileged fees per year were waived without approval from the Finance Department or a Cabinet discussion. “Chandrababu Naidu himself signed that file. Why hasn’t there been any investigation into that clear-cut case of corruption?” he asked.

He further slammed the current administration for increasing liquor prices and enabling rampant sale through belt shops and illegal door delivery. “Even though liquor sales have skyrocketed, revenues have gone up by only 10 percent compared to the YSRCP government. The Jagan government had reduced outlets and worked to curb alcohol use. In contrast, this government is promoting liquor recklessly, yet failing to generate income,” Sajjala said.

Referring to the recent seizure of Rs 11 crore, he dismissed allegations linking the cash to YSRCP leaders Raj Kasireddy and Mithun Reddy as politically motivated. “How can someone who has been in jail for 90 days still hold on to the cash without using or disposing of it?” he questioned.

He also condemned the state government for attempting to obstruct public access during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Nellore visit by placing barricades, digging up roads, and halting buses. “Despite these efforts, thousands came out voluntarily to meet Jagan,” he noted.

Taking a jibe at the CM’s recent Singapore trip, Sajjala questioned the lack of transparency around its outcomes. “Chandrababu is using foreign tours as a means to escape accountability. But people are watching everything. They will respond at the right time,” he warned.