Chandrababu is Abusing Power, Red Book Constitution in AP : YSRCP

YSRCP denounced the arrest of Jogi Rajeev, the son of Former Minister Jogi Ramesh and slammed Chandrababu Naidu for implementing the "Red Book constitution" by misusing power for Vendetta politics.



Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office following the arrest of Jogi Rajeev, Former Minister Jogi Ramesh condemned the actions of the government, terming them as personal vendetta by political rivals and questioned the rationale behind targeting his family.

He flayed TDP for using "Red Book Constitution" tactics and urged the government to shift the focus back to election promises rather than indulging in diversionary politics. Former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah ( Nani) echoed these sentiments, stating that the government is filing false cases and conducting illegal arrests without due process. He claimed that the arrest of Jogi Ramesh's son was part of a broader strategy to intimidate and harass YSRCP members. Nani vowed that the party would fight back both legally and politically, highlighting plans to challenge the harassment in court.

Other leaders, including Former Ministers Velampalli Srinivas and Merugu Nagarjuna, and MLC Lella Appi Reddy, expressed their support for Jogi Ramesh and his family, condemning this act as an unjust targeting of a former minister from the BC community. They assured that the YSRCP would stand united against such actions. Jogi Ramesh's wife expressed the emotional pain their family has been through, especially questioning why their

son was targeted.

Speaking to the media at a separate press conference here in Rajahmundry, Former Minister Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna criticized the government for suppressing the voice of the opposition and engaging in acts of political vendetta.

He condemned the arrest of Jogi Rajeev, by ACB officials in Vijayawada, calling it a deliberate attempt to target Ramesh out of political spite. He said the TDP coalition government is failing to fulfill the promises it made before the elections and instead focusing on retaliatory actions against the opposition to divert public attention. He further stated that the government was targeting the BC community leaders who had risen from weaker sections, questioning what the government hopes to gain by oppressing marginalized communities.