Bobbili: Btech Student Drowns In Nagavali River

Bobbili: In a tragic accident a Btech student who had come for a holiday to his native village, accidentally fell into the Nagavali river in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh and drowned.

As per reports Lacchireddy Sunil Kumar ( 24) was pursuing Btech in Bangalore and had come to Ramudu Valasa his native village in Bobbili Mandal two days ago.

He then went to Pittala Metta village with his friends and relatives for the festival. They all went together to the Nagavali River to swim. The student accidentally slipped into the river and drowned.

Sunil Kumar’s father Tirupati Rao works as a temporary lecturer at Raja College and his mother Shakuntala is a housewife. His elder brother Lokesh works as a software employee. A pall of gloom descended in Ramudu Valasa as the news of the death of the student reached the village.