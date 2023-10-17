Big Blow To CBN In Supreme Court

In a big blow to the TDP chief and accused in the Skill Development Scam, Chandrababu Naidu's bail petition was struck down by the Supreme Court. The Apex court refused to grant the mid-term bail even after his lawyer Harish Salve appealed to the court to grant the bail as the Dasara holidays are around the corner.

The Supreme Court has heard the arguments of both parties in the quash petition filed by Chandrababu and reserved its judgement. Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who represented AP state government, stated that 17A is not applicable to Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Scam.

Rohatgi said 17A should not become a shield for the "corrupt". He also argued that other sections are also applicable for the case to probe the skill development scam. He mentioned that ED and other agencies are probing the case. He argued that Rs 371 crore public exchequer was looted under Chandrababu's rule. Rohatgi stated that there was primary evidence of corruption in the case. Section 482 is only used for rarest of the rare cases and Skill Development Scam case doesn't belong to it.

On the whole, the Supreme Court has reserved its judgement in the quash petition filed by Naidu who sought the quashing of the FIR in totality. Further details are awaited.