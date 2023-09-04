Amaravati: In Andhra Pradesh, the process of digitising the property registrations was introduced on September 1. The Registration and Stamps Department is now using an upgraded version Computer Aided Administration of Registration Department-Property Rights Mutation Made Easy (CARD-PRIMME) to register the people’s properties.

However, some people are spreading misinformation saying after the introduction of the CARD-PRIMME process, the officials at the Registration and Stamps Department have allegedly stopped accepting the hard copies of application forms.

V Rama Krishna, Inspector General (Registration & Stamps) told Sakshi correspondent that the department will take action against those elements who are trying to mislead the applicants with half-truths. He said the CARD-PRIMME was only implemented in 23 Registration Offices across the state. The new software is working fine across all the offices and no technical glitches have been reported so far from any centre, he added.

The Registration & Stamps official further said the applicants can choose to give their applications as per the old system or try the CARD-PRIMME system at all designated registration offices. He added that after the introduction of a new software, a total of 700 documents were registered with their department.

