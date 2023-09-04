Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Vizag International Cruise Terminal (VICT) here on Monday. The inauguration ceremony was graced by AP State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, members of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana, GVL Narasimha Rao and Dr Satyavathi and MLA Thippala Nagireddy and Visakhapatnam Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari.

Speaking on the occasion, Amarnath described the development of the cruise terminal a significant milestone for the port city. Realising the potential of ports in the economic development of the state, the minister said VICT will cater to the demand of cruise tourism.

State-of-the-art infra for tourists! Here's how the new Vizag International Cruise Terminal looks like. Watch 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uWKb0CPhsE — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 4, 2023

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao also spoke on the occasion. He said the newly-built cruise terminal will cater to the national and international cruises soon. He thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the terminal was a collaboration between Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and Union Ministry of Tourism.

Andhra Pradesh has made enormous contribution to the growth of India. pic.twitter.com/vR7UWpepjo — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 4, 2023

The VICT was developed with an investment of Rs 96.05 crore and the Union Tourism Ministry has a Rs 38.50 crore share in it. The terminal will cater to the needs of vessels carrying 2,000 passengers on board and has a draft of 8.1 metres.

Also Read: Amid I-T Notice to TDP Chief, Here Are 10 Questions for Chandrababu Naidu

