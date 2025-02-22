APPSC Group-2 Mains Exam Postponed Amid Roster System Controversy

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh state government has directed the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to postpone the Group-2 Mains examination, which was originally scheduled to be held tomorrow.

This decision comes in response to ongoing objections raised by candidates over alleged discrepancies in the roster system. Over the past few days, several aspirants have expressed concerns regarding errors in the reservation roster, urging the authorities to take corrective measures before proceeding with the examination.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, a petition regarding the roster issue is currently under judicial review. The case is set to be heard in court on March 11. Given the legal proceedings, the government has decided to wait until the court delivers its verdict before moving forward with the examination process.

The postponement has evoked mixed reactions among aspirants. While some candidates welcomed the decision, stating that it ensures fairness in the recruitment process, others expressed disappointment, citing the additional uncertainty and mental stress caused by the delay.

Further details regarding the revised exam schedule are expected to be announced by APPSC in due course. Candidates are advised to stay updated through official notifications from the commission.