‘AP Is Now Address to Hell?’ Pothole-Ridden Road to Amaravati Exposes TDP Govt

At a time when the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh is extensively promoting Google’s data centre project in Visakhapatnam and advertising the Port City as the IT capital, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu seems to be neglecting his ambitious dream project — the Amaravati capital city.

Basic infrastructure, including well-maintained roads leading to Amaravati, remains in disrepair. A video from Kantheru village in Tadikonda mandal, Guntur district, has gone viral on social media, showing heavy vehicles struggling to navigate a pothole-ridden road leading to the capital region. The clip captures massive water-filled craters, making the road nearly impassable and hazardous for commuters.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) took a sharp dig at the ruling government, stating that Andhra Pradesh has become the “address for hell.”

The post read: “The Kantheru–Tadikonda road has turned dangerous, filled with deep potholes. Commuters are struggling to travel on this battered stretch.”

Frustrated locals, citing the government’s slogan “Idi Manchi Prabhutvam” (This is a good government), sarcastically remarked, “This isn’t a good government — it’s a government of potholes.”

Meanwhile, the TDP government is facing mounting criticism from the opposition YSRCP for failing to ensure basic infrastructure in the state. With one of the key arterial routes to the capital city in such a dilapidated condition, the YSRCP has demanded an explanation on how the funds and loans earmarked for Amaravati’s development are being utilized.

The incident has once again reignited the debate over the government’s priorities and the stalled progress of Amaravati.